New Zealand cracks down on imported drugs

Drugs with a street value of more than half a million NZ dollars ($370,000) and more than 222,000 NZ dollars ($165,280) in cash were among some of the haul seized by New Zealand police as part of Operation Tiger.



The New Zealand police said on Friday that Operation Tiger specifically targeted offenders who imported Class A and B drugs into New Zealand through international mail, which had been purchased on the dark net using bitcoins.



The operation, which has been in progress over the past six months, was a dual-agency operation involving the Waitemata Police Tactical Crime Team in Auckland and New Zealand Customs.



As a result of Operation Tiger, Waitemata Police arrested 13 people who were charged with a total of 79 charges - the majority of which related to the importation, possession or supply of Class A and B drugs.



The investigation was initiated after results from an operation in 2016 found that people who commonly engaged in the online purchasing of illicit drugs were often young people who did not typically have a record of previous drug offending, said a Waitemata Police statement.



Detective Sergeant Tim Williams who headed the operation said Operation Tiger prevented further social harm from young people becoming drug users and addicts through the supply of these drugs from importers.



"We want drug importers to know that the risk far outweighs the gain," he said.

