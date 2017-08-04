Indonesian central bank says open for easing policy

Governor of the Indonesian Central Bank Agus Martowardojo said on Friday that there is room for loosening monetary policy due to low inflation and relatively stable rupiah.



The level of current account deficit has been under control amid improved trade performance and a rapid of capital inflows, Martowardojo said.



"If (inflation) keeps in check, there is a possibility for the central bank to apply easing policy," he said.



The bank will hold a governor board meeting on Aug. 21-22 to decide upcoming monetary policy.



Annual inflation eased 3.88 percent in July from a year earlier, compared with 4.37 percent in June, according to the national statistics bureau.



The central bank has taken a neutral stance since October 2016 by holding its benchmark interest rate at 4.75 percent despite rate hikes applied by the US Federal Reserve and the hawkish prospect of its upcoming policy.



The Southeast Asia's biggest economy expanded 5.01 percent during the 1st quarter and the Indonesian central bank expects the growth will slightly rise to more than 5.01 percent but below 5.1 percent for the second quarter.



For the whole of this year the government expects 5.2 percent of GDP growth.



President Joko Widodo who was elected in October 2014 is aiming at over 7 percent GDP growth at the end of his five-year term.

