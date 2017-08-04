China deports foreign teacher for drug taking, illegal employment

China has deported a foreign teacher for taking drugs and working illegally in Shenzhen city, southern China's Guangdong Province.



The teacher, from Serbia, had been teaching English at a kindergarten in Nanshan district for one year and was seized after kindergarten staff reported him to the police in June.



He was also suspected of entering China illegally without a working visa, police said.



Two other foreign teachers, as well as the headmaster and a teaching supervisor of the kindergarten have resigned.



The kindergarten has more than 80 students and more than 20 faculty staff, including four foreign teachers.



In its admission brochure the kindergarten claimed that its English teachers were native speakers and that all its foreign teachers had obtained the Foreign Expert Certificate needed to work in China.



The kindergarten tuition fee is 21,000 yuan (3,100 US dollars) per semester, according to a mother, surnamed Tan, who sent her child to the kindergarten in February.



Tan said only one foreign teacher was still teaching after the deportation of the Serbian teacher and the resignation of two other foreigners.



"A lot of parents were too frightened to send their kids to the kindergarten after the foreign teacher was caught taking drugs," she said.



The kindergarten said that the parents should be grateful that it reported the teacher's drug use, and that classes would run normally regardless of the absence of the headmaster and teaching supervisor.

