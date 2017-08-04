China's first Olympic triple jump medalist Dong Bin quits London worlds

China's first ever Olympic triple jump medalist Dong Bin has withdrawn from the London world championships after picking up a thigh injury.



Dong told Xinhua that he failed to recover in time for the athletics gala which kicks off Friday.



"I pulled my left thigh when I was training in France for the world championships," said Dong, who made the breakthrough in Chinese athletics by winning a bronze medal at last year's Rio Olympic Games.



Dong went to France after a foul-plagued performance in the Diamond League event in Lassaune early last month. As he picked up the injury, Dong flew back to Beijing for recovery but doctors decided that he was not suitable for competition now.



"I had been hoping to come back in time for the London trip but after three weeks, I still can not finish the jump. The injury in my swinging leg affects me a lot," said the 28-year-old.

