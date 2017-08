Cultural and art festival kicks off NW China's Qinghai

A singer sings a song during a culture and art festival in Dari County of Goluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 4, 2017. The cultural and art festival kicked off on Friday, with various activities enriching the summer life of local people.Photo: Xinhua

People perform dance during a culture and art festival in Dari County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 4, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

People race cattle during a culture and art festival in Dari County of Goluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 4, 2017.Photo: Xinhua