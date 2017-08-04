Modi mustn’t pull India into reckless conflict

The Chinese foreign and defense ministries have released statements on the illegal trespass of Indian troops into Chinese territory, vowing to take all necessary measures to make India withdraw its troops unconditionally.



China's stance has always been clear, which is that the standoff is taking place in Chinese territory, as the border was clearly defined by the 1890 Convention between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet.



India is concerned that the road China was building in Doklam might threaten the security of the Siliguri Corridor, but does that justify Indian troops' incursion into another country in utter disregard of international treaties?



India is publicly challenging a country that is far superior in strength. India's recklessness has shocked Chinese. Maybe its regional hegemonism in South Asia and the Western media comments have blinded New Delhi into believing that it can treat a giant to its north in the way it bullies other South Asian countries.



Over the past month, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been on the move. We believe that the PLA has made sufficient preparation for military confrontation.



It is a war with an obvious result. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be aware of the PLA's overwhelming firepower and logistics. Indian border troops are no rival to PLA field forces. If a war spreads, the PLA is perfectly capable of annihilating all Indian troops in the border region.



So why hasn't the PLA started? China cherishes the decade-long peace on the border and wishes not to break it. We want to give peace a chance and allow India to recognize the grave consequences.



The Modi government's hard-line stance is sustained by neither laws nor strength. This administration is recklessly breaking international norms and jeopardizing India's national pride and peaceful development.



Its move is irresponsible to regional security and is gambling against India's destiny and its people's well-being. If the Modi government refuses to stop, it will push its country into a war that India has no power to control.



China has exercised great restraint, demonstrating respect to peace and human life. The PLA did not strike in the past month when Indian troops savagely trespassed into Chinese territory. If the Modi government takes China's goodwill for weakness, its recklessness will only lead to devastation.



The Modi government should stop lying to its people that "India in 2017 is different from India in 1962." The gap in national strength between the two countries is the largest in the past 50 years. If the Modi government wants to start a war, at least it should tell its people the truth.





