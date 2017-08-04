Can’t bear the heat

One-and-half year old polar bear Szeriy cools on giant ice cubes at Budapest Zoo and Botanic Garden on Friday. The highest temperature in Budapest reached 38 C on Friday as much of southern and eastern Europe is gripped by a heat wave that has been nicknamed "Lucifer." Authorities are on red alert after temperatures have topped 40 C in many countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia. The heat has fanned forest fires, damaged crops and killed two people, with hundreds treated for heat stroke, Reuters reported. Photo: CFP