Torch ignites

A fire sweeps up the outside of a residential skyscraper called "The Torch" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday morning. This is the second time that fire has broken out in the building, the tallest residential building in Dubai, after it caught fire in November 2015. No casualties were reported and residents were safely evacuated. In January, Dubai announced tougher rules to minimize fire risks after a series of tower blazes, mostly due to flammable material used to clad the outside of buildings. Photo: CFP