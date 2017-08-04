Japanese divers neared Chinese warships at Djibouti port: report

China's Supreme Procurator commanded battleships docked at China's new navy base in Djibouti to "take necessary measures to stop" the encroachment of Japanese frogmen and to "exercise self-defense rights" as the divers approached, the South China Morning Post reported.



The order was issued as a Japanese vessel went to drop its anchor in Djibouti and allegedly sent divers to check out the Chinese warships.



However, Japanese Defense Ministry Chief of Staff Katsutoshi Kawano denied China's claim at a press conference, saying Japan did not order divers to approach the Chinese vessels.



The incident is a rare case of friction between Chinese and Japanese naval forces in a third country. It was not specified when the incident took place.

