China helps US search for missing sailor in South China Sea

China helped the US search for an American sailor who fell into the South China Sea during a drill, the Chinese defense ministry said Thursday.



"The Chinese Liuzhou naval vessel carried out operational coordination with the US in the spirit of humanitarianism and in accordance with the 'Code for Unplanned Maritime Encounters,'" the defense ministry said.



The sailor went missing Tuesday during a joint US-Japanese drill in the South China Sea. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country's navy, confirmed two of its vessels as well as helicopters have been taking part in the search.



The two nations called off their routine joint operation to focus on the search, a Japanese navy spokesperson told AFP.

