China's Hong Kong, Thailand agree to further enhance economic cooperation

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday agreed to further enhance the two sides' economic cooperation.
"I have a thorough discussion with Thai prime minister, we talked about a wide range of issues but basically, are to enhance our collaboration and partnership between Hong Kong and Thailand and the anticipation of the conclusion of free trade agreement between Hong Kong and ASEAN
," Lam said to media late Friday during a press conference.
"I will certainly follow up the things that I discussed with PM. Hopefully, we will see close relationship between Hong Kong and Thailand," she added.
According to Thai Deputy Government Spokesman Veerachon Sukhonthapatipark, during their talks earlier Friday, Prayut thanked Lam for visiting Thailand during her first trip outside Hong Kong since she assumed the post of HKSAR's chief executive and also expressed his congratulations to her for being elected to the position and on the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.
Prayut also thanked Lam for bringing businessmen with her.
"Until now, Thailand has been acting as the gateway to ASEAN, especially Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for Hong Kong while Hong Kong has been acting as Thailand's gateway to China," said Prayut.
The Thai leader also asked the HKSAR government to set up an economic and trade office here in his country to further enhance their cooperation in economy, trade and investment.
Lam arrived here on Thursday after visiting Singapore.