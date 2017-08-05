Venezuela installs controversial new assembly

Venezuela's controversial National Constituent Assembly (ANC) opened for its first session at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas on Friday.



The country's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as the president of the ANC.



Rodriguez swore to represent the Venezuelan people and their demands in this new legislative chamber, home to the opposition-controlled National Assembly or congress.



Rodriguez nominated as her first vice-president, Aristobulo Isturiz, the former vice-president of Venezuela, and as second vice-president, Isaias Rodriguez.



In her inauguration speech, Rodriguez focused on the legitimacy of the ANC, which has been criticized as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro.



Maduro proposed the constitutional initiative in May, saying it would help to resolve the political deadlock between the country's leftist and right-wing factions.



"We have come here to remove all obstacles from our path ... which have not allowed us to exercise the validity of our Constitution. We will renew it," Rodriguez said.



"The ANC did not arrive here from nothing, the ANC has overcome all obstacles. The ANC can break the darkest phase of the dictatorship," she said.



The opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and some countries around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Colombia and the European Union, have refused to recognize the ANC.



For months now, the opposition has led street protests against the ANC and demanding fresh presidential elections, which have left over 120 dead.



Rodriguez addressed this, threatening that if the opposition "does not follow a democratic path, justice will be imposed, the ANC is also here to see justice done."



"The international community should not be wrong about Venezuela. The Venezuelans will resolve our problems amongst ourselves, without any foreign intervention," she said.

