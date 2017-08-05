Saudi Arabia defends judiciary system after death sentence against 14 terror suspects

Saudi Arabia defended on Friday the integrity of its judiciary system after passing death sentence against 14 terror suspects.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice
, Shaikh Mansoor Al Qafari highlighted in a statement that all suspects have just trials, including the right to have lawyers.
He said that the 14 suspects were involved in cases related to killing civilians and attacks against police personnel.
The capital punishment is enforced after referring the case to various courts and the sentence is approved by 13 judges, he said.
Saudi Arabia imposes death penalty against convicts in murder, terror and drug trafficking cases.