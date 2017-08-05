NE China's city initiates Level I emergency response for flood

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the flood-hit Bajiapu Village in Xiuyan County of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows a damaged road to Qianyingzi Township of Xiuyan County of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Residents wade through a waterlogged road in Xiuyan County in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2017. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Firefighters rescue a villager in Bajiapu Village of Xiuyan County in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2017. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows a damaged road to Qianyingzi Township of Xiuyan County of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Firefighters rescue villagers in Bajiapu Village of Xiuyan County in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2017. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Residents clear silts at their house in Daheyan Village of Xiuyan County in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2017. A torrential rain hit the county on Thursday and Friday. It damaged roads, electricity facilities and crops in some townships. A total of 18,900 people have been transferred to safety places. The city has initiated a Level I emergency response to cope with the possible flooding. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)