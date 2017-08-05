4.4m-long root sculpture priced at $744,000

A root sculpture with a price tag of 5 million yuan ($744,000) is on display at an expo in Changchun City, the capital of Northeast China’s Jilin Province, Aug. 3, 2017. The root sculpture features Buddha figures and is 4.4 meters long, 2.7 meters tall and one meter deep. It’s said to have taken ten people a year to complete the artwork. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

