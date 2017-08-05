DPRK foreign minister leaves for ASEAN meeting in Manila

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Ri Yong-ho, left Pyongyang Saturday morning for the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) Regional Forum.
The five-member delegation will return to Pyongyang on Aug. 10 after attending the meeting in Manila at the weekend, and wrapping up a visit to the Philippines, according to DPRK officials.
The forum will also be attended by foreign ministers of ASEAN countries, as well as those of China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
Foreign ministers of the six-party talks sponsored by China to resolve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula
will thus all be present in Manila for the meeting.
Vice Foreign Minister of the DPRK Choe Hui Chol visited the Philippines last week in preparation for the visit.
The ASEAN regional forum is focused on security dialogue in Asia and draws ASEAN members and dialogue partners to discuss security issues of the Asia Pacific region.