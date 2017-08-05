9 killed, 7 injured in car crash in western Nepal

Nine people were killed and seven others injured in a car crash in Doti District of western Nepal, police said on Saturday.



The jeep slipped off the mountain road at Botagan area of the district and plunged some 500 meters down into a gorge, killing nine people on the spot, local police officer Shiva Bahadur Singh told Xinhua.



Of the seven injured, the condition of four people was critical, said the police officer.



"The injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals," he added,



The passenger jeep carrying 16 people was en route to Chamarachautara area of Dipayal District from Doti when it skidded off the highway.



The crash site is some 800 km west of the capital city Kathmandu.



Poor condition of mountain roads and ill-maintained vehicles are often said to be major reasons behind road mishaps in the Himalayan nation.

