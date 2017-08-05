Giant panda in French zoo gives birth to twin cubs

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows a screen shot of the pregnant panda Huan Huan in ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, France. The giant female panda Huan Huan, which is on loan to France from China, will give birth to the twins under the watchful eye of two Chinese birthing specialists on either Aug. 4 or 5. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the panda Yuan Zi, male partner of Huan Huan, in ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, France. The giant female panda Huan Huan, which is on loan to France from China, will give birth to the twins under the watchful eye of two Chinese birthing specialists on either Aug. 4 or 5. Photo: Xinhua

