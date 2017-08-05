Highlights of China's 2nd scientific expedition to Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

A car is seen driving through a river in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2017. China began its second scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau this June to study changes in climate, biodiversity and environment over the past decades. The last expedition of similar scale was conducted in the 1970s. Photo: Xinhua

Scientists investigate at the foot of Purog Kangri Glacier in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 9, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows water flowing downstream near the base camps of China's second scientific expedition in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on June 23, 2017 shows Tibetan antelopes in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua