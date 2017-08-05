UN chief notified of US intention to withdraw from Paris climate pact

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday received notification from US delegation on the country's intention to withdraw from the Paris climate pact, his spokesman has confirmed.
The notification came two months after President Donald Trump
announced his intention to leave the accord.
"The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement
is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security," said UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a note sent Friday night to correspondents.
Under article 28 of the Paris Agreement, a party may withdraw at any time after three years from the date on which the agreement has entered into force for that party.
The United States accepted the Paris Agreement on Sept. 3, 2016 and the agreement entered into force for it on Nov. 4, 2016. This means that the United States must stay in the pact until at least 2019.
The Secretary General welcomes any effort to reengage in the Paris Agreement by the United States, Dujarric said.
"It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on climate and sustainable development," he added.
Dujarric said the UN looks forward to engaging with the American government and all other actors in the United States and around the world to build a sustainable future for generations to come.