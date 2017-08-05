5 killed, 36 injured in bus overturn accident in Turkey

At least five people were killed and 36 others injured on Saturday when a passenger bus overturned in Turkey's Black Sea province of Amasya, local media reported.



The bus was travelling from the country's biggest city Istanbul to the Black Sea city of Samsun when it went off the road near the Merzifon district of Amasya and capsized, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



Rescue crew and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the agency said, noting that the injured were taken to hospitals in Amasya and Merzifon.

