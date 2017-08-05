China Telecom ready to support Kyrgyzstan's digital transformation plans

China Telecom expressed interest and readiness to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in digitalizing its telecommunications, the Kyrgyz leader's press service reported Friday.



The two sides discussed future cooperation in the national 2040 Taza Koom (Clean society) digital transformation program, said Sapar Isakov, chief of the Kyrgyz President's Office.



"By implementing associated technological solutions, we intend to significantly improve the access of our citizens to public services. Within the framework of the Taza Koom project, conditions will be created to increase such capacity for all regions of the country," Isakov noted.



He added that in order to achieve these goals, Kyrgyzstan will consider proposals by foreign partners and study best practices in implementing major innovation projects.



In turn, Xia Wei, head of the representative office of China Telecom in Central Asia, expressed the company's interest in help the country reach its digital telecommunications goals.



"Our company has extensive experience in implementing innovative solutions in the telecommunications field. We are ready to study the Taza Koom program in detail and to work with Kyrgyzstan," Xia Wei said.



As part of 2040 National Sustainable Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan, the high-tech program was presented by Kyrgyz authorities in April, 2017, aimed at building a state that better serves citizens, better provides public services and creates better business conditions.



The project is widely seen as an opportunity for the country to exercise transparency and combat corruption in the project's execution.

