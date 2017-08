Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the illuminated Qingdao World during the Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The 27th Qingdao International Beer Festival kicked off here on Friday. Over 40 top international brands bringing more than 200 different beers took part in the festival. Photo:Xinhua

People attend the Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 4. 2017. Photo:Xinhua