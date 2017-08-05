Scenery of Heilongjiang River in NE China

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in Huma County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in the area administered by Daxinganling Forestry Tuqiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in Huma County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in Huma County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2017 shows Ergune River with a another tributary flowing into the Heilongjiang River in Mohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in the area administered by Daxinganling Forestry Tuqiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the Huma river flowing into the Heilongjiang River in Huma County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in Huma County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2017 shows the scenery of Heilongjiang River in Huma County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua