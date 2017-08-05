DPRK warns US against further military pressure over nuclear program

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Saturday warned the United States against further military and economic pressure over its nuclear program, after Pyongyang successfully test fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The official Korean Central News Agency said the United States has thrown "a hysteric fit" after being "taken aback by the DPRK's continued demonstration of nuclear attack capabilities."
The United States has been making repeated military threats against Pyongyang after it launched its second ICBM on July 28, by sending B-1B strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula
and holding joint missile drills with South Korea, said the news agency in a commentary.
"The more desperately the US works to realize its ambition for 'nuclear dismantlement of the north' through 'maximum pressure and engagement,' the more dynamically the DPRK has stepped up diversifying and modernizing its nuclear force," it said.
The United States is going to propose a new resolution of sanctions against the DPRK at the United Nations Security Council on Saturday, according to media reports.