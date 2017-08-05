Kenyan fire fighters contain fire at oil terminal in Mombasa after 3 injured

Kenyan fire fighters have managed to put off fire from spreading to more petrol stations after three people were injured in an oil tanker explosion in the coastal city of Mombasa on Saturday.



Mombasa County commissioner Evans Achoki said the oil terminal exploded in the yard in Mombasa. Police said at least six oil tankers were also burnt in the yard situated near Nakumatt retail chain.



Achoki said fire fighters have managed to contain the fire from spreading to more petrol, diesel and gas reserves in yard. The cause of the fire is still unknown.



"Three people have been injured and rushed to the hospital. We have launched investigation to establish the cause of fire," said Achoki.



The company handles bulk bitumen, diesel, heavy fuel oil, kerosene and palm oil. The firm is the only terminal in East Africa that is capable of handling bulk bitumen.



At least nine oil tankers were inside the yard, according to security guards. A team of police and Red Cross workers are leading the operation.



Achoki has ordered petroleum tanker drivers to keep the vehicles off the road during Tuesday polls. He said this follows fears that the fuels are likely to be used as bombs in the event that the general election results are disputed.



Achoki also ordered inspectorate officers to clear used vehicle tyres from the streets and asked residents to raise alarm of any incident that may threaten peace.

