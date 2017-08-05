Daofu Tibetan houses in SW China's Sichuan

Photo taken on July 28, 2017 shows Daofu Tibetan houses in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Daofu Tibetan houses are commonly known as "Bengke". In Tibetan, "Beng" means "built and supported by wood", and "ke" means "houses". Daofu Tibetan houses have frames made of logs and wall built with mud or stone pieces. Their wooden structures are usually painted brown with red and roofs white. These houses are usually situated at the foot of a hill and beside a stream. Photo: Xinhua

