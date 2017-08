Bullet train introduced to visitors at Nanning east railway station

A stewardess introduces a bullet train to visitors at Nanning east railway station in Nanning, capital of south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

A worker introduces the driver cabin to visitors at Nanning east railway station in Nanning, capital of south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

A stewardess introduces train equipment to a boy at Nanning east railway station in Nanning, capital of south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

A girl experiences at a driver cabin during a visit at Nanning east railway station in Nanning, capital of south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017.Photo:Xinhua