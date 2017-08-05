China issues alert for flash floods

The meteorological authority on Saturday warned that flash floods would likely follow torrential rain in the northeast and southwest of the country.



Parts of Qinghai, Gansu and Yunnan will likely see floods from Saturday night to Sunday night, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said.



Rain in these regions will be accompanied by thunder and strong winds, or hail in some areas, according to the CMA.



Local authorities were told to prepare for mud-rock flows and landslides.



Since June, floods and droughts have hit north and south China, with some regions severely affected.



Last week, floods caused by heavy rain destroyed hundreds and damaged thousands of houses in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

