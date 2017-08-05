Rouhani sworn in as Iran's president for second term

Hassan Rouhani on Saturday was sworn in as the President of the Islamic republic for his second term.



Over 100 of the world leaders and political officials attended the inauguration ceremony of Rouhani in Iran's Majlis (parliament).



Attended by Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, Rouhani cited his oath and vowed to use all means of power to serve the country, Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment.



"I swear to protect the constitution and justice and to devote myself to protect freedom and people's dignity and rights on the basis of constitution," he said during the inauguration.



He vowed to defend the country's borders and politico- cultural independence.



Rouhani also said that on the basis of the oath, he would serve the nation and try to establish justice.



The incumbent moderate president won a landslide victory on May 19 by garnering 57 percent of the ballots.



His nearest conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi got 38.5 percent of the ballots.



Rouhani was endorsed by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

