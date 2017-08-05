4 Spanish nationals among 5 killed in Indian road accident

At least five people, including four Spanish nationals, were killed when their mini bus collided head-on with a container truck in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh Saturday, a senior police official said.



Six other Spanish nationals were injured in the accident on Madanapalle-Punganuru Road in the state's Chitoor district, local police chief Rajasekhara Babu told the media.



The accident happened when the driver of the mini bus carrying the 10 Spanish nationals, who came from Spain to oversee development activities in villages in Andhra Pradesh, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and hit the container truck coming from the opposite side.



A probe has been ordered, the official said.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the accident.

