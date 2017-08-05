Siemens to build two tech centers in Chengdu

Siemens is to build two tech centers in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, the company announced on Saturday.



Siemens will build its industrial software global R&D center and Siemens Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Center in Chengdu. The centers will cost one billion yuan (about 147 million US dollars) and be located in the Chengdu high-tech development zone.



Wang Haibin, executive vice president of Siemens China, said the new centers will narrow the gap between demand and supply to the Chinese market, he said.



In October, 2011, Siemens and Chengdu started to build the company's largest factory in China.



Siemens' investment in Chengdu dates back to 1996 when it built its optical fiber works in the city.

