Rouhani says US "not trustable" partner

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday the United States is not a trustable country to work with over international issues.



Speaking in his swear-in ceremony in the Iranian parliament, Rouhani criticized the United States for threatening the implementation of the nuclear deal.



He said that the Islamic republic would remain committed to the international nuclear deal and would not violate the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six major powers two years ago.



"However, Iran would not be silent in the face of US threats to the implementation of the deal," he said, adding that "Tehran would reciprocate every threatening move by Washington in this regard."

