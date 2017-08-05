Chinese naval fleet visits Latvia

A Chinese naval fleet called on the Freeport of Riga Saturday morning to start a three-day visit to the country.



A welcome ceremony was held at the port with the participation of more than 200 Chinese working and living in Latvia.



Representatives of the Latvian National Armed Forces also attended the ceremony, which attracted many reporters.



Yu Manjiang, commander of the Chinese naval fleet, said in his speech at the ceremony that this was the first visit by Chinese Navy ships to Latvia and the visit was intended to strengthen and develop bilateral relations through exchanges between the naval forces of the two countries.



The Chinese fleet comprises three modern vessels currently in the service of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. One of the ships will be open to the public during its three-day stay in Riga.



A good-will football match will also be organized between the naval forces of the two countries.



Yu Manjiang voiced hope that the visit will promote friendship between the naval forces and peoples of the two countries and that it will raise the exchange between the Chinese and Latvian military to a new, higher level.



The Chinese fleet arrived in Riga after a friendly visit to Helsinki, Finland.

