Guangzhou Evergrande beat Tianjin Elion 3-0 in CSL

Guangzhou Evergrande stayed on top of the league table as the club beat Tianjin Elion 3-0 at home in the 20th round of 2017 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.



Guangzhou's goalkeeper Zeng Cheng put up several saves in the first half, before Gao Lin's header broke the deadlock for the CSL champions in the 81st minute. Brazilian striker Ricardo Goulart made it 2-0 for Guangzhou in the 90th minute, before Zhang Wenzhao fired a long shot outside the box in the 94th minute and sealed the match at 3-0.



In other 20th round matches today, Beijing Guoan tied 2-2 with Shandong Luneng. Italian international Graziano Pelle scored the opener for Shandong in the 14th minute, but Beijing's U23 player Ba Dun equalized for the home team in the 25th minute. Beijing took the lead six minute after their first goal, as Shandong's goalkeeper was not able to deny Li Lei's header. Senegalese striker Papiss Cisse scored a goal for Shandong before half time, and neither side was able to score in the second half.



Guizhou Hengfeng claimed a 1-0 victory over Chongqing Lifan, while Shanghai Greenland tied 1-1 with Changchun Yatai. Jiangsu Suning drew 2-2 with Henan Jianye, and Hebei China Fortune beat Yanbian 3-0.

