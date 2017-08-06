Turkey reinforces artillery units to Syrian border

Turkey has sent a military convoy with five howitzers to the border with Syria Saturday, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.



The new artillery units aim to reinforce rather than replace the artillery already in place military sources said.



Turkish troops and YPG have exchanged fire in the border region several times in recent months and Turkey has threatened to launch another cross-border offensive.



Turkey considers the YPG as the Syrian arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an over three decade insurgency against the Turkish state.



Turkey launched a ground offensive into norther Syria in August 2016 to push back IS fighters and prevent the YPG forces linking up their different zones of control.

