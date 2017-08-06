My ‘brother,’ my friend

Games play an important role in the lives of many young Chinese. Photo: IC





Yu Hongqian has grown up and has a professional job, but he still loves computer games. These days, he has to spend money to buy shortcuts to upgrade his characters, because he can't build up their powers over time like he did in his student days.



Yu is part of a wave of men who continue to play video games as adults, even as responsibilities compete for their attention.



These men regard gaming as an important part of their lives, and can balance their habit and the real world well. They are successful in their careers and personal lives, as well as in the virtual world. For them, computer games represent youth, passion, memory and growth.



Adulthood is a new game



Yu's current favorite is Strike of Kings, a spiritual follow up to the blockbuster League of Legends produced by Chinese company Tencent. He has spent several thousand yuan on the game, joining teams of players who battle each other in a series of tournaments in a fantasy world.



In reality, he is the successful director of the eight-member design team Turenscape in Beijing, and has participated in several projects that have won international awards.



Yang Jibin, the PR director of an Internet company, is still playing Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings, which was launched by Microsoft in 2000. Every time he played the game from 2007 to 2014, he recorded it. He has made over 400 videos per year.



"Playing games is not making my life better and not worse either. It's a friend, who became a partner in a period of my life," Yang said.



Sun Siyuan also has the experience of playing games in an Internet bar all day long. Sun is the founder of the WeChat public account Yuanduchongyang, an account focusing on reading and literature. His account has attracted investment from Xu Xiaoping of ZhenFund. Previously, he has interviewed Alan Greenspan, Warren Buffett, Jack Ma and Liu Qiangdong as the head of the New York bureau of Sina Finance.



Playing games not only brings the euphoria of competition to Sun, but also helps him with networking on the job. He is very good at playing Strike of Kings. Once during a negotiation with Ximalaya FM, a Chinese online radio app, both sides were cold at first. In the end they made a deal because Sun and the Ximalaya FM representative had met while playing the game and became friends in the real life.



Sun said he used to regard the game as only recreation, but now it seems more work-related.



"I am afraid that it'll make the game less fun," Sun said.





An e-sports team playing Strike of Kings Photo: IC





An obsession begins



Yang Jibin began to play Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings in college, but it was in 2010 when he became truly obsessed with it. Back then he was an editor of a newspaper and he was having a meeting in Sichuan Province with his colleagues. At night, five or six of them went out for fun and ended up in a shabby Internet bar. Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings was the only game that all of them knew how to play, and that occasional experience marked the beginning of an obsession. Over the following four years, they kept a training intensity befitting semi-pro players.



Yang found that the game was particularly popular among media workers. He tells the story of a group of media workers who rented a villa on the outskirts of Beijing so they could play Age of Empires there all night. On the way from the office to the villa, one of them asked to be dropped off at his home.



He came out a few minutes later, and said he and his wife had just had a huge quarrel over his gaming.



"Let's go, it's all right," the man said. "This fight gives me a very good reason to spend the night out." Yang recounts this story about his friends' dedication to gaming with a laugh.



Yu's passion is no less than Yang's. Once in the summer of his senior year in college, he stayed in his rented house for a month, half-naked, in boxers and slippers. He was playing The Legend of Mir 2, another combat game set in a fantasy world, operated on an illegal private server that allows players to develop faster and greatly shortens the time before one can slaughter other players. He ordered take away for every meal and could not tell whether it was day or night.



He was so good at the game that when he decided to give up after reaching the highest level and gaining the best equipment, the owner of the server found him and persuaded him not to leave, fearing hundreds of players would follow in his footsteps and also quit.



He spent 60 percent of his spare time in college playing computer games, and was called "the No.1 sniper" when he was playing Counter-Strike, a first person shooter featuring teams of modern soldiers. One night in an Internet bar, a man was so angry at being killed again he smashed his keyboard and screamed, "Who is A-San?"



A-San was Yu, who was snickering in the corner.



Before Yang worked in public relations, he was a reporter, and he turned to video games to deal with the stress of coming deadlines.



Computer games became a vent for his anxiety.



Yang would play computer games until there was only three hours left before a deadline. The way he tells it, playing games until the deadline approached was a way of getting inspiration. Often, everything that was worrying him, such as the article's structure, how to begin and end the story and even brilliant details, would all come to his mind suddenly while he was playing, and he would then finish a 4,000-word article within two or three hours.



Yang's interpretation of this quirk is not that he was procrastinating. Rather, he considers that he needed to wall off his mind from other thoughts and process the story. Everyone needs his own form of isolation, and Yang's is playing video games. Yang noted he has another colleague who needed to shower many times before starting to write, and sit in front of the computer completely naked. Yang regarded the essence of these two quirks as being the same.



The passion remains



As gamers get older and shoulder more responsibilities, they play less. Yu will not lock himself in a room and focus on his games for days anymore.



"I'm more obsessed with my real social network now, thus there's no need to build up a virtual one," he said, adding that he has realized his attitude toward games has changed.



"In the past I completely devoted myself to games, and would regard the game roles as myself, but now I know that it's not true, no matter how interesting the game is. It is just a game."



However, his passion for games remains.



Not long ago, Yu noticed that the private server for The Legend of Mir 2 was online again. He shared the news with his friends who had played with him before. He was hoping that they could all find time to play together again, but everyone was too busy.



For Yang, the memories of the games are like revisiting his youth. Every year he watches his videos once or twice, and recalls the road of life he and his friends walked together.



"When watching the videos, all the details came together in my mind — the bickering, scolding each other, someone snickered, someone complained, someone shouting 'Help me!' I could even remember what I ate that night," He said.



Sun can still recall the odor that summer, when he played games all day long.



"It smelt a little bit like industrial pollution in Wuhan," Sun said.



And as for Internet bars, it was a mixture of sweat, smoke and stinking socks.



"I would personify computer games as my brother who kept me company when I was growing up. He is another child in my family," he said. "He played with me throughout my childhood, youth and adulthood."



