Letters

Hard-copy books for me



My great aunt once said to me, "Hard-copy books will disappear forever. All of my friends stopped reading paper books." (Back in the saddle, July 27).



So I asked her, "What do you read now?"



"I read articles on WeChat, e-books and listen to audio books," she said.



It's undeniable that e-books and all sorts of social media have brought about impact to hard-copy books and bookstores worldwide, and lots of bookstores seen as cultural landmarks are closed. However, some are still toughing it out.



I read that in the most bustling place in Hong Kong, there is an extremely tiny bookstore that is only two square meters.



However, the author says that he finds it very reassuring and often discovers rare and precious books in the store, providing him a shelter in one of the busiest cities in the world.



The author also says a city without bookstores is a city with defect. I couldn't agree more.



Though I am aware of all the benefits of electronic books and e-readers, hard-copy books cannot be replaced in my opinion.



Going to bookstores is a habit, and coming out with a book or two in my hands gives me indescribable pleasure.



Emily Wang, by e-mail



Could AIs love each other?



While watching the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), I kept wondering, could the two AI bosses fall in love? (Falling in love with Siri, July 31)



Jarvis is the intelligent housekeeper for Iron Man, and is very beloved by the audience because of its humor and intelligence.



Jarvis is a highly advanced AI with its own mind, which can sort out all kinds of difficulties.



Vision is an upgraded version of Jarvis with a body. It is created by a regeneration cradle with the most solid metal in the world.



But it's the mind that matters.



The article Falling in love with Siri depicts several people who gain affection for Siri. Knowing that makes me even more curious about the combination of Jarvis and Vision - two powerful intelligence systems.



What language would they communicate in? Surely they must know a language far more subtle than human language. Maybe they would communicate by binary.



And how would they kiss? After all, Jarvis does not even have a body. Will it be accomplished by stirring some parts like nerves in a human body in each of them?



These are the thoughts that entertain my sleepless mind at night.



Jane Li, by e-mail

