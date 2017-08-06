Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

So said Hu Mingzhao, who works with the Chaoyangmen neighborhood committee, regarding the remodeling of the underground space in the area. The underground floors of 16 buildings are being remodeled into spaces for public use. The rooms in one of the buildings, which were rented to more than 60 people, have been made into 16 storages units, including two cold units that can store meat, vegetables and fruit for people who purchase food online but are not at home to receive the delivery. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)