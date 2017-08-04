Will interpreters lose their jobs to AI?

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Recently, iFLYTEK, a Chinese information technology company, launched an interpretation machine and it has been said that there will not be jobs for simultaneous interpreters in the future. As an interpreter-to-be, I felt my job is now threatened and searched online for more information about the machine.



It turned out that instead of doing simultaneous interpreting work, which means interpreting while someone is speaking, the machine was merely doing basic consecutive interpreting, meaning to interpret when someone finishes talking. However, we have to admit that interpretation machines will continue to improve.



There have been multiple companies claiming that they have invented a machine for interpreting in recent years. Apparently, the competition between human interpreters and the machines has already begun. Several interpreters shared their thoughts with me.



Denise Xing, a freelance interpreter in Shanghai said that she believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would replace 99 percent of human work in the future.



"However, we are not only trained to be as precise as a machine but also to analyze and extract the speech. The machine doesn't do that," she said.



Li Jiaming, a student of interpreting at Chinese University of Hong Kong said that most of his clients were born in the 1950s or 1960s, and some in the 1970s or 1980s, but few in the 1990s. "That gives me a sense that we might be the last generation of interpreters since more people speak English nowadays," he said.



"We cannot overvalue interpreting just because we love it," Li said. He thinks some people are upset about the idea of human interpreters being replaced by machines just like people in the past were disapproving of mobile phones.



"I'm still working hard as an interpreter because it has taught me so many things, such as effective communication and the importance of tolerance and restraint," he said, adding that one would not be easily replaced if they could see beyond merely the act of interpreting.



Wang Zhe, a freelance interpreter in Seattle, US, agrees with Xing. "Nowadays, there is no occupation that is "safe" forever. Looking into the future, anything is possible. The question is how we cope with this ever-changing world," Wang said. She said the key is in how we define ourselves. "Currently, we define ourselves with job titles. In the future, however, what we understood conventionally as 'job' will eventually disappear, as all jobs will be taken or replaced in a sense," Wang explained.



She said when we say someone is "fit" for a certain job, what we are really saying is that person has all the skills required for that "job."



Therefore, she believes interpreters should face the changes of the tech world and the fact that machines will replace them one day. They should realistically break down their job description and see what skills they have as qualified interpreters. These skills include extraordinary language skills, communication skills, perseverance, the ability to respond quickly to different scenarios and robust learning skills.



"If we have these skills, then even if the occupation of interpretation disappears one day, we will qualify for many other great jobs out there, even a CEO," she said.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



