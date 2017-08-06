Gatlin dashes Bolt's farewell 100m title dream

2005 world champion Justin Gatlin staged by far the biggest surprise of the London world championships as he edged defending champion Usain Bolt to take the world title on Saturday.



Bolt, running his last world championships, finished with a bronze medal but was treated by the capacity crowd and the organizers as a winner, receiving undimishing cheers and applause from the adoring spectators and doing the lap of honor as if he had won.



"The place is wonderful and I appreciated this crowd so much. It is just one of those things, thank you to London for all your love and appreciation," said the Jamaican "lightning".



Gatlin became the most subdued world champion when he came back from behind to win in 9.92 seconds, leaving his younger American compatriot Christian Coleman to the second place.



His victory was even booed by the partisan spectators.

