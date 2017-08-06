Libyan PM, UN envoy highlight political solution to Libyan crisis

Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj met on Saturday with the newly appointed UN special envoy for Libya in Tripoli.



In a joint press conference following the meeting, Serraj stressed the urgent need for a political solution to the Libyan crisis.



"We face major security, political and economic challenges that need all parties to live up to their national responsibility," he said.



Serraj and Ghassan Salame, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, also discussed details of the political road map and the recent meeting between Serraj and army commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Paris.



"I have no illusions regarding the difficulties and challenges ahead but I am optimistic that Libya can emerge from this crisis soon," Salame said.



"This outreach process is not open-ended. It is for the purpose of articulating a common view, vision and strategy to move the political process forward," he added.



"Every passing day without a political agreement has negative security, economic and social consequences for Libyans," the UN envoy noted.



Despite a UN-sponsored peace agreement in late 2015 leading to Serraj's unity government, Libya has since remained politically divided and suffered insecurity and chaos.

