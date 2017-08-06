Finnish presidential race starts slowly, issues emerging

Ideological differences and divergent security policy views have become more tangible as the Finnish presidential race slated for 2018 is slowly starting.
With his current major popular backing, the incumbent president Sauli Niinisto is considered certain in making it to the second round. Local commentators have said his popularity is likely to decline when the campaign starts, though.
Actual debate between Niinisto and the contenders has been delayed. Niinisto said in May he would not start campaigning until in December. Following an outcry after his refusal to join other candidates in a panel debate at the Finland Forum in July, Niinisto said he would join one panel in October.
Niinisto is running as an independent candidate with an election association.
In 2012, Niinisto was elected as a candidate of the conservative National Coalition Party, and won 62 percent of the votes against the green candidate Pekka Haavisto in the second round of the election.
Former foreign minister Paavo Vayrynen withdrew his earlier support for Niinisto in June, and said he would also run as an independent candidate.
Vayrynen said he did not accept Niinisto's emphasis of the European Union (EU) as a security policy asset. He said he believed a EU defence system would not be more than a European pillar of NATO.
Vayrynen has earlier run for presidency as a centrist. He is currently a Member of the European Parliament.
Meanwhile, Haavisto was nominated again as a Green Party candidate. He pledged his support for the view that the EU is also a security community. But Haavisto found fault with the way Niinisto had used his influence in domestic politics.
This past week, the populist Finns Party executive gave its support to the candidacy of MP Laura Huhtasaari. She is a conservative nationalist and once rejoiced in the success of Donald Trump
in the US presidential election.
She has harshly criticized Niinisto for meddling with domestic politics and commenting on the criminal convictions of Finns Party politicians.
Matti Vanhanen, former prime minister and the candidate of the ruling Center Party, said on Saturday the candidacy of Huhtasaari may bring up themes that do not belong to the presidency and foreign policy.
Vanhanen said populist movements in Europe have been using presidential elections for publicity purposes.
Left League candidate is Member of European Parliament Merja Kyllonen. The Swedish party has nominated Member of European Parliament Nils Torvalds.
The social democratic ticket remains open with three female politicians running in an internal party vote. The Christian Democrats have not yet nominated a candidate.