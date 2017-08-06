Syrian army captures last IS stronghold in Homs province

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/6 6:57:15
The Syrian government forces on Saturday captured the city of Sukhneh, the last Islamic State (IS) stronghold in the central province of Homs, pro-government Sham FM radio reported.
The capture of Sukhneh came after the Syrian government forces successfully besieged the city earlier in the day.
The progress is part of a wide-scale military offensive to drive out IS from the Syrian Desert.
Capturing Sukhneh would enable the Syrian army to break the IS siege to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour near Iraq, as the city is located on the road between the ancient city of Palmyra and Deir al-Zour.
The Russian warplanes have been supporting the ground Syrian troops and allied fighters in their push to clear the desert of IS.