Syrian army captures last IS stronghold in Homs province

The Syrian government forces on Saturday captured the city of Sukhneh, the last Islamic State (IS) stronghold in the central province of Homs, pro-government Sham FM radio reported.



The capture of Sukhneh came after the Syrian government forces successfully besieged the city earlier in the day.



The progress is part of a wide-scale military offensive to drive out IS from the Syrian Desert.



Capturing Sukhneh would enable the Syrian army to break the IS siege to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour near Iraq, as the city is located on the road between the ancient city of Palmyra and Deir al-Zour.



The Russian warplanes have been supporting the ground Syrian troops and allied fighters in their push to clear the desert of IS.

