77 telecom fraud suspects returned to China from Fiji

A total of 77 suspects in telecom and online fraud cases have been brought back to China from Fiji, the Ministry of Public Security announced Saturday. The suspects are accused in more than 50 cases involving more than 6 million yuan (892,000 U.S. dollars).