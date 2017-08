Indonesia to celebrate 72nd anniv. of independence

People paint on a pedestrian walkway in a village in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day in South Tangerang, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2017. Indonesia will celebrate the 72nd anniversary of its independence on August 17. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

