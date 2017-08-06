Activities held during art festival in E China's Lishui

Tourists watch folk opera performance during an art festival at Guyan painting township in Liandu District of Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2017. Over 30 experience activities and more than 50 cultural and artistic activities are held at the eight-day art festival that kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Actors parade along an ancient street during an art festival at Guyan painting township in Liandu District of Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2017. Over 30 experience activities and more than 50 cultural and artistic activities are held at the eight-day art festival that kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Actors parade along an ancient street during an art festival at Guyan painting township in Liandu District of Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2017. Over 30 experience activities and more than 50 cultural and artistic activities are held at the eight-day art festival that kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Tourists visit a painting exhibition during an art festival at Guyan painting township in Liandu District of Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2017. Over 30 experience activities and more than 50 cultural and artistic activities are held at the eight-day art festival that kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A tourist poses in front of a 3D painting during an art festival at Guyan painting township in Liandu District of Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2017. Over 30 experience activities and more than 50 cultural and artistic activities are held at the eight-day art festival that kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)