Electric power line from Anhui to Xinjiang under construction

Electricians work on transmission wires in Huangchuan County of Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 4, 2017. An electric power transmission line starting from Guquan in east China's Anhui to Changji in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been under construction. (Xinhua/Li An)

