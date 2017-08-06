Highlights of ONE Championship Lightweight match in Macao

Timofey Nastyukhin(L) of Russia competes during the Lightweight match against Koji Ando of Japan at ONE:Kings and Conquerors Championship in Macao, China, on Aug. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

