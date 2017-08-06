Indian reservation in northwest US under curfew following shooting incident

An emergency curfew was implemented by the Crow Tribe for the entirety of the Crow Indian Reservation in the northwest US state of Montana state.



According to reports by local KTVQ news channel Saturday, the curfew was imposed after a shooting incident at a residence there on Friday afternoon, in which three were killed and two others were injured.



The video clips posted on the TV station's website showed policemen holding rifles searched a house in a small village in the area. Officials have not released the names of the victims and no arrests were made, the report said.



Under the tribe's curfew order, all vehicles traveling on roadways within the boundaries of the Crow Reservation during night are subject to being stopped, and those on board must present valid identification upon law enforcement request.



An investigation into the shooting incident is still going on, with the participation of the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs of US Department of Interior, the Montana Highway Patrol and local sheriff's office.

